BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Waltz in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 2 (Les Sylphides)

Frédéric Chopin & Roy Douglas & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Herbert von Karajan
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
MUSIC ARRANGER: Roy Douglas
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Herbert von Karajan

More from this artist

Frédéric Chopin Frédéric Chopin
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from