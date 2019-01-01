BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)

Gaetano Donizetti & Luciano Pavarotti & English Chamber Orchestra & Richard Bonynge
COMPOSER: Gaetano Donizetti
SINGER: Luciano Pavarotti
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Richard Bonynge

Gaetano Donizetti
