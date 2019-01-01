BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto in A minor Op.54 for piano and orchestra

Munich Philharmonic Orchestra & Nelson Freire & Rudolf Kempe & Robert Schumann
ORCHESTRA: Munich Philharmonic Orchestra
PERFORMER: Nelson Freire
CONDUCTOR: Rudolf Kempe
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann

