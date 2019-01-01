BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade Op.31 for tenor, horn and string orchestra (feat. Allan Clayton, Richard Watkins & Aldeburgh Festival Strings)

Benjamin Britten & Allan Clayton & Richard Watkins & Aldeburgh Festival Strings
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Allan Clayton Richard Watkins Aldeburgh Festival Strings

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from