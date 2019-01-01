BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trio in E flat major for horn, violin and piano, Op 40

Johannes Brahms & Daniel Phillips & William Purvis & Richard Goode
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
PERFORMER: Daniel Phillips William Purvis Richard Goode

More from this artist

Johannes Brahms Johannes Brahms
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from