Zadok the priest, HWV 258

George Frideric Handel & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & English Chamber Orchestra & Thurston Dart & John Langdon
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
CHOIR: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
PERFORMER: Thurston Dart John Langdon
CONDUCTOR: Sir David Willcocks

