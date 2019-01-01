BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Violin Sonata in C minor, Op 45 (feat. Maria João Pires)

Augustin Dumay & Edvard Grieg & Maria João Pires
PERFORMER: Augustin Dumay
COMPOSER: Edvard Grieg
FEATURED ARTIST: Maria João Pires

