Guitar Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 99 (3rd mvt)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco & John Williams & English Chamber Orchestra & Sir Charles Groves
COMPOSER: Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
PERFORMER: John Williams
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Sir Charles Groves

