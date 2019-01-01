BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Clarinet Quintet in A major (K.581) arranged for clarinet and string orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Wojciech Mrozek & Agnieszka Duczmal & Agnieszka Duczmal & The Amadeus Polish Radio Chamber Orchestra in Poznan
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Wojciech Mrozek
CONDUCTOR: Agnieszka Duczmal
MUSIC ARRANGER: Agnieszka Duczmal
ORCHESTRA: The Amadeus Polish Radio Chamber Orchestra in Poznan

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from