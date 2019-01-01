BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade No.2 in G minor for violin & orchestra

Jean Sibelius & Judy Kang & Jean-Francois Rivest & Orchestre symphonique de Laval
COMPOSER: Jean Sibelius
PERFORMER: Judy Kang Jean-Francois Rivest
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre symphonique de Laval

