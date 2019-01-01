BBC Music is changing. Find out more

In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt Suite No 1)

Edvard Grieg & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & Paavo Berglund
COMPOSER: Edvard Grieg
ORCHESTRA: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Paavo Berglund

