Violin Concerto in A minor (BWV.1041)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Reinhard Goebel & Musica Antiqua Köln & Reinhard Goebel
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Reinhard Goebel
ENSEMBLE: Musica Antiqua Köln
CONDUCTOR: Reinhard Goebel

