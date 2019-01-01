BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Lascia la spina - from Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno

George Frideric Handel & Anna Reinhold & Les Ambassadeurs & Alexis Kossenko
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Anna Reinhold
ENSEMBLE: Les Ambassadeurs
DIRECTOR: Alexis Kossenko

