Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)

Giacomo Puccini & Maria Callas & Philharmonia Orchestra & Tullio Serafin
COMPOSER: Giacomo Puccini
SINGER: Maria Callas
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Tullio Serafin

