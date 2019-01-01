BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)

Benjamin Britten & Norma Procter & Chorus of Boys from Emanuel School, Wandsworth & Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
CONDUCTOR: Benjamin Britten
SINGER: Norma Procter
CHOIR: Chorus of Boys from Emanuel School, Wandsworth Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
ORCHESTRA: Royal Opera Orchestra

Benjamin Britten
