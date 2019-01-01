BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Orchestral Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV 1067 (Badinérie)

Johann Sebastian Bach & English Chamber Orchestra & Philippe Racine & Simon Preston
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
PERFORMER: Philippe Racine
DIRECTOR: Simon Preston

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
