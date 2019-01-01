BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Summer Night in Madrid

Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka & State Academic Symphony Orchestra of The Russian Federation & Evgeny Fyodorovich Svetlanov
COMPOSER: Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
ORCHESTRA: State Academic Symphony Orchestra of The Russian Federation
CONDUCTOR: Evgeny Fyodorovich Svetlanov

