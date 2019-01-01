BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Where'er you walk (Semele)

George Frideric Handel & Mark Padmore & The English Concert & Andrew Manze
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Mark Padmore
ORCHESTRA: The English Concert
DIRECTOR: Andrew Manze

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
