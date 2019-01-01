BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Brandenburg Concerto No 6 in B flat major, BWV 1051 (1st mvt) (feat. John Butt)

Dunedin Consort & Johann Sebastian Bach & John Butt
PERFORMER: Dunedin Consort
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: John Butt

