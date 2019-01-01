BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Neighbours Theme

Wendy Stapleton & Paul Norton & Tony Hatch & Jackie Trent
PERFORMER: Wendy Stapleton Paul Norton
COMPOSER: Tony Hatch
LYRICIST: Jackie Trent

More from this artist

Wendy Stapleton Wendy Stapleton
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from