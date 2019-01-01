BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Ballade No. 2 in F major, Op. 38; Ballade No. 3 in A flat major, Op. 47 (feat. Krystian Zimerman)

Frédéric Chopin & Krystian Zimerman
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
FEATURED ARTIST: Krystian Zimerman

More from this artist

Frédéric Chopin Frédéric Chopin
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from