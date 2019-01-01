BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Casta diva (Norma)

Vincenzo Bellini & Maria Callas & Chorus of La Scala, Milan & Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Tullio Serafin
COMPOSER: Vincenzo Bellini
SINGER: Maria Callas
CHOIR: Chorus of La Scala, Milan
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of La Scala, Milan
CONDUCTOR: Tullio Serafin

More from this artist

Vincenzo Bellini Vincenzo Bellini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from