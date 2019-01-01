BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Welcome as the dawn of day (Solomon)

George Frideric Handel & Dame Sarah Connolly & The English Concert & Rosemary Joshua & Harry Bicket
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Dame Sarah Connolly Rosemary Joshua
ORCHESTRA: The English Concert
DIRECTOR: Harry Bicket

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from