Concerto à 5 for oboe & strings in D minor, Op 9 No 2

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni & Frank de Bruine & Robert King & King's Consort
COMPOSER: Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
PERFORMER: Frank de Bruine
DIRECTOR: Robert King
ENSEMBLE: King's Consort

