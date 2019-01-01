BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Violin Concerto in B minor, Op 61

Edward Elgar & Nikolaj Znaider & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Andrew Litton
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
PERFORMER: Nikolaj Znaider Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Andrew Litton

More from this artist

Edward Elgar Edward Elgar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from