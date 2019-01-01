BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for cello and orchestra No 2 in A

Carl Stamitz & Michal Kaňka & Pražský komorní orchestr & Jiri Pospichal
COMPOSER: Carl Stamitz
PERFORMER: Michal Kaňka
ORCHESTRA: Pražský komorní orchestr
CONDUCTOR: Jiri Pospichal

