Grand Finale: Carnival Of The Animals

Jascha Zayde & Leonid Hambro & Camille Saint‐Saëns & André Kostelanetz & André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra
PERFORMER: Jascha Zayde Leonid Hambro
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
CONDUCTOR: André Kostelanetz
ORCHESTRA: André Kostelanetz & His Orchestra

