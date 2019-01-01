Marche des petits soldats de plomb (Album pour mes petits amis)

BBC Philharmonic & Juanjo Mena & Jean-Efflam Bavouzet & Gabriel Pierné
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Juanjo Mena
PERFORMER: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet
COMPOSER: Gabriel Pierné

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet
