Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.297b for oboe, cl, hn, bn & orch, attrib.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Eduard Brunner & International Festival Orchestra & Anatoly Levin & Giorgi Kobulashvili
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Eduard Brunner Giorgi Kobulashvili Zora Slokar
ORCHESTRA: International Festival Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Anatoly Levin

