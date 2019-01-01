Violin Concerto in F major, RV 293, 'Autumn' (3rd mvt) (feat. Federico Guglielmo)

L'Arte dell'Arco & Federico Guglielmo & Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: L'Arte dell'Arco
FEATURED ARTIST: Federico Guglielmo
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi

