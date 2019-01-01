Concerto no. 1 in E minor Op.11 for piano and orchestra

Elisso Constantinovna Virsaladze & Frédéric Chopin & International Festival Orchestra & Anatoly Levin
PERFORMER: Elisso Constantinovna Virsaladze
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
ORCHESTRA: International Festival Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Anatoly Levin

