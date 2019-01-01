Capriol Suite, 1. Basse-Danse

Peter Warlock & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Peter Warlock
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner

