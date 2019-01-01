Magnificat in A

Charles Villiers Stanford & Salim Jaffar & Tewkesbury Abbey Schola Cantorum & Carleton Etherington & Benjamin Nicholas
COMPOSER: Charles Villiers Stanford
SINGER: Salim Jaffar
CHOIR: Tewkesbury Abbey Schola Cantorum
PERFORMER: Carleton Etherington
DIRECTOR: Benjamin Nicholas

