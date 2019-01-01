Die Zauberflote - singspiel in 2 acts (K.620), Overture [Adagio - Allegro] (feat. Academy of St Martin in the Fields)

Neville Marriner & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
PERFORMER: Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
FEATURED ARTIST: Academy of St Martin in the Fields

More from this artist

Neville Marriner Neville Marriner
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from