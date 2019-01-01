Cello Concerto in D major, Hob. 7b:2

Joseph Haydn & Heinrich Schiff & Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester & Heinrich Schiff
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Heinrich Schiff
ORCHESTRA: Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester
CONDUCTOR: Heinrich Schiff

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from