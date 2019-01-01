Will the sun forget to streak (Solomon)

Carolyn Watkinson & George Frideric Handel & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
SINGER: Carolyn Watkinson
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
ORCHESTRA: English Baroque Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from