Edgar (Act 3: Prelude)

BBC Philharmonic & Giacomo Puccini & Yuri Torchinsky & Gianandrea Noseda
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Giacomo Puccini
PERFORMER: Yuri Torchinsky
CONDUCTOR: Gianandrea Noseda

Giacomo Puccini
