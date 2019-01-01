Le astuzie femminili (Overture No.1)

Domenico Cimarosa & Jyväskylä Sinfonia & Patrick Gallois
COMPOSER: Domenico Cimarosa
ORCHESTRA: Jyväskylä Sinfonia
CONDUCTOR: Patrick Gallois

