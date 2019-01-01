Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari & The Philadelphia Orchestra & Eugene Ormandy
COMPOSER: Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
ORCHESTRA: The Philadelphia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Eugene Ormandy

