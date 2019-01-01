Concert Fantasia on two Russian themes for violin and orchestra, Op 33

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov & Valentin Stefanov & Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Stoyan Angelov
COMPOSER: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
PERFORMER: Valentin Stefanov
ORCHESTRA: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Stoyan Angelov
