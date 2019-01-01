Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune arr. for chamber ensemble

Claude Debussy & Thomas Kay & Felix Greissle & Canadian Chamber Ensemble & Raffi Armenian
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
PERFORMER: Thomas Kay
MUSIC ARRANGER: Felix Greissle
ENSEMBLE: Canadian Chamber Ensemble
CONDUCTOR: Raffi Armenian

Claude Debussy
