'Ombra leggiera' ('The shadow song'), from Le Pardon de Ploërmel (a.k.a. Dinorah)

Giacomo Meyerbeer
COMPOSER: Giacomo Meyerbeer

More from this artist

Giacomo Meyerbeer Giacomo Meyerbeer
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from