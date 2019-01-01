Ardo, avvampo (Madrigals, Book 8)

Claudio Monteverdi & I Fagiolini & Robert Hollingworth
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
ORCHESTRA: I Fagiolini
DIRECTOR: Robert Hollingworth

More from this artist

Claudio Monteverdi Claudio Monteverdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from