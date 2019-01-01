Salut d'amour

Edward Elgar & Roger Turner & Tasmin Little & BBC Philharmonic & Sir Andrew Davis
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
MUSIC ARRANGER: Roger Turner
PERFORMER: Tasmin Little
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Sir Andrew Davis

Edward Elgar
