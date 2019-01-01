Herr wenn die stolzen Feinde (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)

Johann Sebastian Bach & The Choir Of Trinity College, Cambridge & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Stephen Layton
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: The Choir Of Trinity College, Cambridge
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
CONDUCTOR: Stephen Layton
