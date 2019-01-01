Dum transisset Sabbatum (feat. Duncan Ferguson & Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh)

John Taverner & Duncan Ferguson & Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh
COMPOSER: John Taverner
FEATURED ARTIST: Duncan Ferguson Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh

John Taverner
