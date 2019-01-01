Mass in B minor BWV.232 (feat. Frans Brüggen, Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Nederlands Kamerkoor)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Frans Brüggen & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Nederlands Kamerkoor
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century Nederlands Kamerkoor

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from