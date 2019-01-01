Fêtes (Nocturnes)

Claude Debussy & James Clark & Stéphane Denève & Royal Scottish National Orchestra
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
PERFORMER: James Clark
CONDUCTOR: Stéphane Denève
ORCHESTRA: Royal Scottish National Orchestra

