Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, Wq 172 (3rd mvt)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Truls Mørk & Les Violons du Roy & Bernard Labadie
COMPOSER: Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
PERFORMER: Truls Mørk
ENSEMBLE: Les Violons du Roy
DIRECTOR: Bernard Labadie

More from this artist

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from