Tin Roof Blues

Muggsy Spanier and His Dixieland Band & Muggsy Spanier, c; Lou McGarity, tb; Pee Wee Russell, cl; Gene Schroeder, p; Carl Kress, g; Bob Casey, b; Joe Grauso, d. March 1945.
